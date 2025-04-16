Thelibrarian.Io Launches A Calendar AI Assistant For Professionals

WhatsApp Calendar AI Assistant

Support for Voice Commands

WhatsApp, Slack & Web Interfaces

Supercharge your day with this new Calendar AI Assistant: Get Morning Briefs, Schedule Events, Set Reminders - all from WhatsApp.

- Tiago AlvesSINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TheLibrarian , an AI startup that empowers professionals, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: a Calendar AI Assistant , designed to help busy professionals take control of their schedules and stay on top of their day with ease from the convenience of WhatsApp.Why NowIn today's fast-paced world, managing schedules and staying organized has become more challenging than ever. With remote and hybrid work as the new normal, professionals need smarter tools to control their schedules effortlessly. The new Calendar AI Assistant from TheLibrarian addresses this growing demand, offering a seamless way to manage schedules, set reminders, and stay organized - all from WhatsApp.With a mission to simplify work and enhance productivity, this new WhatsApp-powered Calendar AI Assistant is tailored for the modern professional. Whether you're managing a packed schedule, planning events, or juggling multiple priorities, this tool ensures you stay organized and productive.Key Features1. Morning Briefs: Start your day with a clear overview of your schedule, including locations, participants, and context, ensuring you're always prepared.2. Voice Commands: Schedule meetings, check your calendar, and set reminders hands-free, just by talking.3. Smart Reminders: Never forget important tasks or deadlines again, even when you're on the move.4. Events in Bulk: Add multiple events to your calendar effortlessly, whether it's a conference agenda, team schedule, school dates, or birthdays.5. Seamless Integrations: connects with Google Calendar (with Microsoft and Apple integrations coming soon).(note - other popular Calendar features and use cases on these Articles )Security that can be TrustedTheLibrarian, which is Google CASA certified, employs robust data encryption in transit and at rest, along with stringent privacy controls to protect user interactions and data, ensuring that user information remains secure.About the CompanyTheLibrarian is a productivity-focused AI startup with offices in Singapore and Seattle, dedicated to helping professionals work smarter, not harder. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered assistance into the tools people already use like WhatsApp, Google Apps, Slack and Notion, the company enables users to stay productive on the go. With a strong focus on user experience, automation, and security, the company is redefining productivity for the modern, mobile-first workforce.

PR Team

Librarian Pte Ltd

+65 9371 7959

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Supercharge your day with TheLibrarian - Your WhatsApp AI Assistant

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.