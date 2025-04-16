EMBank Chairman Ekmel Çilingir Explores New Regulatory Shifts in US and EU

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With over 659 million global crypto users and asset values peaking at $3.91 trillion in December 2024, the pressure for robust regulatory clarity is unprecedented. Çilingir highlights how the European Union has surged ahead with MiCA-the world's first comprehensive crypto regulation-while the United States is making bold strides to reclaim leadership with its market-driven and innovation-first approach. He contrasts Europe's stablecoin-centric legal certainty with the U.S.'s flexible regulatory reforms, such as approving Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs and establishing a Crypto Task Force under a presidential directive.As global digital finance enters a pivotal new chapter, European Merchant Bank (EMBank) spotlights the latest thought leadership from its Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ekmel Çilingir. In his new LinkedIn Pulse article, "Crypto Going Legit: New Direction in the US, MiCA's Early Success, How Businesses Can Benefit", Çilingir delves into the evolving regulatory frameworks that are reshaping the crypto landscape-and what this means for fintechs and SMEs seeking legitimacy, innovation, and growth.The article offers a timely analysis of MiCA's early outcomes: increased trading volume, surging institutional adoption, and enhanced consumer trust across Europe. Çilingir also outlines tangible opportunities for businesses-from streamlined licensing and cross-border transactions to treasury optimization and tokenized fundraising.At EMBank, we recognize that well-crafted regulations unlock not only compliance but also confidence. As Lithuania's fintech-forward banking partner, we align our offerings with such shifts to empower our clients in the digital economy.Read the full article by Ekmel Çilingir on LinkedIn Pulse to explore how crypto is going legit-and how businesses can benefit.

