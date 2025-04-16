Murshidabad Violence: NDA Targets Mamata, Congress Attacks RSS-BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) The recent outbreak of violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has triggered sharp political responses from the NDA and Congress in Bihar.

Bihar PHED Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her administration is evading its constitutional responsibilities.

“The situation in Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Mamata government is running away from its responsibility,” the minister said.

Ramkripal Yadav, former BJP MP from Patliputra, echoed Bablu's sentiments and accused the Trinamool government of allowing targeted violence.

“The violence in West Bengal is taking place under the protection of Mamata Banerjee. People are migrating. No one is safe. The situation in Murshidabad is very bad,” he said.

Yadav accused the West Bengal government of enabling attacks on a particular class of people.

“The Central government is keeping a close watch on it. All necessary steps will be taken when the time comes,” he said.

On the question of the President's Rule, he added,“If the government fails to protect life and dignity, constitutional remedies will be considered.”

However, Congress MP Tariq Anwar alleged that the violence is being orchestrated as part of a communal political agenda led by the BJP and RSS.

“This is completely the agenda of the BJP and RSS. They want to polarise elections by spreading religious frenzy,” said Anwar, who is on a five-day visit to his home constituency in Katihar.

He emphasised the importance of social harmony and expressed concern over the Waqf-related unrest, urging the public to wait for the Supreme Court's verdict.

“The violence is unfortunate and threatens the country's unity. People should wait for the court's decision rather than fall into divisive traps,” Anwar said.