Crypto Exchange OKX Enters U.S. Market

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) International %Crypto exchange OKX is entering the U.S. market, launching its online trading platform in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

OKX also announced a U.S. CEO in former %BarclaysBank (NYSE: $BCS) executive Roshan Robert. The crypto exchange’s American headquarters will be based in San Jose, California.

As part of its expansion, OKX also introduced a new self-custody digital wallet that supports more than 130 blockchains and allows users to swap tokens and access popular Web3 apps.

Privately held OKX says American crypto investors will find deeper liquidity, lower fees, and advanced trading tools on its platform.

OKX was established in China in 2013 and is now based in Africa. It operates in more than 100 countries, offering investors access to %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), and other crypto.

With a pro-crypto U.S. government in place, OKX said it felt now was the right time for it to enter the American market.

In recent months, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped several enforcement cases against cryptocurrency firms, including exchange %Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN).

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice has disbanded its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

OKX is currently ranked as the world’s fifth largest cryptocurrency exchange based on traffic, liquidity, and trading volumes, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin is currently trading right around $84,000 U.S., down 23% from an all-time high of $109,000 U.S. reached in January of this year.