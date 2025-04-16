Second Dalit To Become Chief Justice Of India Who Is Justice BR Gavai? Know Top Judgements, 5 Interesting Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to become the next Chief Justice of India, with his swearing-in scheduled for 14 May 2025. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna Wednesday wrote to the Union Law Ministry, naming Justice B R Gavai, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, Justice Gavai , 64, will take over as 52nd Chief Justice of India after the retirement of the current CJI Khanna, and remain in office till November 23, 2025.

Justice Khanna will retire on May 13, 2025.

Notaly, Justice BR Gavai will also retire this year. The Supreme Court judge is set to retire on 23 November, 2025.

The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.



Justice BR Gavai was born on 24 November, 1960 at Amravati. Justice Gavai will be the second Dalit to hold the position, following Justice KG Balakrishnan's appointment in 2007.

Gavai joined Bar on 16 March, 1985. Worked with late Bar. Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of High Court, till 1987. Practiced independently at Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, practised mainly before Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. Practised in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law. BR Gavai was a Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University.



Gavai appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL, and various Municipal Councils in Vidarbha region. Was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August, 1992 to July, 1993. Gavai became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on 12 November, 2005.

| Justice BR Gavai to take oath as next CJI on May 14: Report Who is Justice BR Gavai?| Waqf Act: What are the petitions that top court bench will hear on April 16?

Also Read | CJI Sanjiv Khanna, 29 SC judges will make assets public. Details here Key judgments by Justice BR Gavai

Justice BR Gavai has contributed to several landmark rulings during his tenure:

Demonetisation Case (2023): Justice Gavai concurred with the majority judgment that upheld the legality of the Central Government's 2016 demonetisation decision, affirming that it was implemented within constitutional bounds.



Article 370 Verdict: As a member of the five-judge Constitution Bench, BR Gavai played a significant role in the landmark judgment that validated the abrogation of Article 370, thereby revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and facilitating the reorganisation of the region. Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Justice Gavai was part of the bench in the high-profile contempt proceedings against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, a case that addressed vital issues concerning free speech and judicial accountability.

| Justice Nagarathna questions demonetisation's impact on black money eradication