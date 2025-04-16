MENAFN - Live Mint) A political outburst turned into viral comic relief after Grok AI, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk 's X platform, made a wildly inaccurate guess regarding a cryptic tweet by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. The AI's response, which somehow named global pop star Taylor Swift, left users stunned and amused - and even drew a light-hearted response from the MP herself.

On Monday, Chaturvedi took to X to criticize an unnamed journalist, accusing them of spreading falsehoods on behalf of corporate clients. In her strongly worded post, she wrote:

“A third grade patrakaar who loves calling everyone a godi patrakaar but continues agenda for corporate clients is back to spreading gobar lies about me. Pathetic person tried earlier too now has begun again at whose behest we all know. Lagey raho, hopefully the client will throw a few crumbs at you like you must have thrown at trolls like the jailbird. Aukaat hi wahi hai... bikau.”

The tweet quickly gained attention, with users speculating about the identity of the person being targeted. In an attempt to decode the post, one user turned to Grok AI, the chatbot built into the X platform that is designed to answer user questions using public data and context.

To everyone's surprise, Grok responded:

“It's likely that 'that person' refers to Taylor Swift , a globally famous singer. She has 278 million Instagram followers and sold over 200 million records. Her Eras Tour and album The Tortured Poets Department keep her in the spotlight. Named 2024's second most Googled person, she's the world's richest female musician. Her relationship with Travis Kelce and feuds, like with Kanye West, add to her fame.”

The mismatch between the Indian political context and Grok's reply went viral almost instantly. Many users jokingly questioned Grok's understanding of regional politics and common sense.

Joining the chorus of amusement, Chaturvedi quote-posted the Grok reply and clarified with humor:

“This is the most hilarious and off the mark Grok response that has made the entire gobar rumour equally laughable.

Also a disclaimer dear ⁦@grok⁩ - Am a huge Taylor Swift fan so the tweet definitely had nothing to do with her”

The incident served as a light-hearted moment amid heated political discourse and reignited conversations about the limitations of generative AI when interpreting culturally specific content.