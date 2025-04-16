Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian And Czech Defense Officials Discuss Ammunition Initiative

2025-04-16 10:08:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting in Kyiv, officials from the Ukrainian and Czech Ministries of Defense discussed the implementation of the ammunition initiative and assessed prospects for new long-term contracts.

This is said in a statement published on the Ukrainian ministry's website , Ukrinform reports.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Valerii Churkin, and Aleš Vytečka, Director of the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency at the Czech Ministry of Defense, discussed future cooperation. The Czech delegation provided details regarding the schedule and volume of ammunition supplies under the initiative.

Discussions covered the supply dynamics of various caliber shells through 2025 and collaboration with donor countries supporting the initiative.

The delegations also examined joint projects with other nations and ways to address the urgent needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: Ukraine's defense industry to achieve significant breakthrough in near future – VR Chairman

Churkin expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for its military and humanitarian assistance in repelling Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky confirmed that the Czech initiative guarantees ammunition supplies to Ukraine until September.

Photo credit: MoD

MENAFN16042025000193011044ID1109437568

