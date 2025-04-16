Shelling Of Kherson's: Number Of Wounded Rises To Nine, Including Teenager

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of wounded in the enemy shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district has risen to nine, including a teenager.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Mrochko reported that two additional victims were identified following the combined shelling of the district. Among them, a 20-year-old woman sustained a concussion and mine-blast injuries. She sought medical assistance independently and is now receiving outpatient treatment.

A 15-year-old boy also arrived at the hospital with his parents, suffering from explosive trauma and bruises to his left forearm.

With these latest cases, the total number of wounded has increased to nine, as confirmed by the Kherson City Military Administration.

As reported by Ukrinform, the morning shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district left seven people injured and one person dead.

Photo credit: National Police