Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Gun

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Gun


2025-04-16 10:08:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the 427th Rarog Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment successfully destroyed a Russian 152-mm 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer at the front.

The regiment's press service reported this on Telegram , sharing a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"Let's celebrate another burnt armored vehicle! A large target has been eliminated-a 152-mm 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer," the statement read.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy North Korean Koksan artillery system in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2025 amount to nearly 936,210 invaders, including another 1,050 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

MENAFN16042025000193011044ID1109437566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search