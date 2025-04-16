Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Gun
The regiment's press service reported this on Telegram , sharing a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.
"Let's celebrate another burnt armored vehicle! A large target has been eliminated-a 152-mm 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer," the statement read.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy North Korean Koksan artillery system in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2025 amount to nearly 936,210 invaders, including another 1,050 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
