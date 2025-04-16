Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Gun

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators from the 427th Rarog Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment successfully destroyed a Russian 152-mm 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer at the front.

The regiment's press service reported this on Telegram , sharing a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"Let's celebrate another burnt armored vehicle! A large target has been eliminated-a 152-mm 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer," the statement read.

Ukrainian forces destroy NorthKoksan artillery system in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2025 amount to nearly 936,210 invaders, including another 1,050 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.