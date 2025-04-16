403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari PM Meets U.S. Congressmen On Regional Situation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman on Wednesday hosted a visiting U.S. Congress delegation, headed by Adam Smith, Member of the House of Representatives for the Ninth District in Washington.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
They also looked into the close strategic relations between Doha and Washington, and ways to support and strengthen them, it said. (end)
sss
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
They also looked into the close strategic relations between Doha and Washington, and ways to support and strengthen them, it said. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment