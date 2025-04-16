403
Qatar, Lebanon Discusses Boosting Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, economy, and investment.
According to a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan, the discussions, held in Doha, provided an opportunity for Sheikh Tamim to express his hope that President Aoun's visit would further solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Sheikh Tamim emphasized that this cooperation would pave the way for expanded collaboration that meets the aspirations and interests of both countries' peoples.
For his part, President Aoun reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing ties between Lebanon and Qatar, stressing the importance of continued cooperation in advancing mutual interests and supporting stability and development in the region.
The talks also included a review of the current state of relations between the two countries, with both sides exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation across various sectors. Additionally, a number of regional and international issues of shared concern were addressed.
The Qatari Amir and the Lebanese President held a private meeting to discuss the latest developments in regional and global affairs, as well as to explore joint efforts to promote peace and stability. (end)
