Qatar Museums To Inaugurate 'Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums will present 'Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices' at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, from April 19 to August 9, with the support of Media City Qatar.

Originally presented at the 60th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale in 2024, the exhibition will feature the work of more than forty filmmakers and video artists from the Arab world, Africa, and Southeast Asia, and explore themes such as exile, migration, and the complex dynamics of transnational crossings.

The exhibition unfolds across ten immersive sections over seven galleries, each dedicated to themes such as deserts (cradles of civilization and places of rebirth), ruins (relics of culture), borders (demarcations between allowed and forbidden places) and exile.

Selected films are supported, co-financed or initiated by Doha Film Institute and are on view alongside video works from the collections of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the future Art Mill Museum.

Commenting on the exhibition, Director of Mathaf, Zeina Arida, said: "We are honored to present to our Qatari audience this exhibition that brings together diverse artistic visions and creative expressions. This exhibition reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting contemporary artists and fostering global dialogue."

For Mathaf's version of the exhibition, the original scenography was adapted to Mathaf's galleries, and two additional video works from Mathaf's collection by Lamia Joreige and Basim Magdy, will be added, both of which were either commissioned or featured for exhibitions at Mathaf.

For her part, CEO of Doha Film Institute, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, said: "We are honored to bring Your Ghosts Are Mine to Doha, a poignant exhibition that echoes our shared humanity and amplifies voices that inspire, challenge, and transform. The exhibition embraces the power of creative and authentic storytelling to deepen mutual understanding and foster universal empathy.

By showcasing the diverse perspectives of filmmakers from across the MENASA region and beyond, we aim to provide visitors with an engaging and thought-provoking experience with universal resonance."

The films and video works span genres including fiction, documentary, animation and memoir, often blending invented narrative with fact, modernity with tradition and spirituality with postcolonial sensibilities.

In turn, CEO of Media City Qatar, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, added: "Media City Qatars mandate is to support content creators and push the boundaries of what media can do. As a catalyst for next-generation media, this exhibition reflects our commitment to championing bold voices and new formats that show the world Where Next is Made. It also highlights how Media City Qatar is helping grow the countrys creative GDP and drive economic diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030."

Curated by Matthieu Orlean with the collaboration of Majid Al Remaihi and Virgile Alexandre, Your Ghosts Are Mine's presentation at Mathaf marks the beginning of the 15th anniversary year of Mathaf and Doha Film Institute.

