Visier Announces Strategic Vision And Key Relationships For Continuous Workforce Planning In An Era Of Change And Efficiency



Visier merges people + work insights with rich planning capabilities, enabling closed-loop optimization of a current and future workforce

Expands alliances with Deloitte, LACE and Ember Group Consulting to scale strategy, implementation, and change management for the adaptive workforce of the future

VANCOUVER, BC and AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in Workforce AI solutions, today unveiled its strategic vision for continuous workforce planning, empowering organizations with closed-loop, insights-to-action capabilities necessary to iterate through an environment of ongoing and accelerating change. As part of this strategy, Visier has expanded and deepened relationships with consulting leaders including Deloitte, LACE Partners, and Ember Group Consulting to help build the organizational culture and capabilities necessary to enable continuous workforce planning for real-world business outcomes.

This announcement was made at Visier's annual Outsmart global customer conference, which hosts hundreds of Visier customers and partners for two days of insights, learning, connection and celebration this week in Austin, TX.

Visier Workforce Planning solutions combine Visier's leading people and work insights with robust planning capabilities, enabling organizations to understand their current workforce, model future scenarios, execute changes, and measure impact in a continuous, data-driven loop.

"In today's climate of talent, economic, and AI-driven technological uncertainty, agility in workforce planning is no longer optional; it's a strategic imperative," said Keith Bigelow, Senior VP and Chief Product Officer at Visier. "By offering a workforce planning solution built around a deep understanding of people data and productivity insights, and aligning with partners who bring deep strategy, change management, and implementation expertise, Visier is helping organizations shape adaptive, future-ready workforces that can thrive in the face of constant change."

Visier's expanded Workforce Planning ecosystem of partners includes:



Deloitte – A long-standing global advisor on workforce transformation, Deloitte brings deep experience in Visier implementations across the US, supporting clients with their Visier-based planning solution, Workforce Planner Plus, combined with strategic and operational advisory services and Labor Market Intelligence data and insights.



LACE Partners – A UK-based consultancy that supports organizations globally with their most complex and high stakes people initiatives across strategy, transformation and payroll. Combining deep expertise with a practical, results-driven approach, LACE provides both strategic guidance and hands-on implementation, change management and execution support to enable the transition to continuous workforce planning.

Ember Group Consulting – US & London-based Ember Group Consulting partners with visionary leaders to drive sustainable success through collaborative consulting and tailored strategic roadmaps. Their expertise spans project/program/change management, digital transformation, workforce planning and adaptive workforce in the healthcare, financial services, life sciences, energy and utilities industries.

"The acceleration of change has dramatically overtaken most organizations' ability to adapt," said Marc Solow, managing director and workforce analytics practice leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "In order to stay competitive, companies should adopt a more continuous approach to planning that lets them iterate through change as it happens, finding new pathways for competitive advantage. We're excited to extend our alliance with Visier to help organizations transform change from a strategic risk to a growth catalyst."

This announcement comes at a time when the rise of AI and automation are forcing organizations to fundamentally restructure work, roles, and required skills. Announced late last month, Visier's Open Skills Initiative (OSI) brings best-in-class skills intelligence data into Visier's platform, giving organizations a holistic view of existing skills and skills gaps for better decision making and strategic planning toward a more competitive and resilient organization.

Visier's Workforce AI and planning capabilities work together to help organizations iterate through change and transformations across every dimension – skills gaps, resource and talent scarcity, an ever-changing social landscape, and the adoption of AI agents to offload work and unlock productivity.

As part of its continued investment in innovation in this area, Visier has also introduced a series of enhancements to its Workforce Planning and Budgeting solution. These updates provide greater flexibility and configurability, including streamlined security, stronger analytics, and new options to tailor planning models and metrics to organizational needs.

For more information on Visier's Workforce Planning capabilities and partner ecosystem, visit .

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 65,000 customers in 75 countries-including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit .

Media Contact:

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED