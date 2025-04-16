Men's Wearhouse Expands Its 'Made In USA' Program With New 'American Bespoke' Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For decades, Men's Wearhouse has been synonymous with contemporary tailored clothing and quality craftsmanship. At the heart of American Bespoke is the Tailored Brands (parent company of Men's Wearhouse) owned factory in New Bedford, where approximately 400 skilled employees produce each piece with meticulous attention to detail. With this specialized approach to the collection, each 'American Bespoke' garment is designed to feel perfectly fitted for you, with modern silhouettes and premium fabrics offered at accessible prices.

The new styles within this collection incorporate high-caliber wool with added stretch, ensuring superior durability and breathability. The new Joseph Abboud designs offer an updated silhouette, featuring half-lined jackets for enhanced comfort and mobility, making them ideal for a wide range of occasions and climates. Each jacket comes with a removable American flag-inspired ribbon, in a nod to the collection's heritage.

"As a brand who has outfitted millions of Americans for over 50 years and is deeply rooted in domestic craftsmanship we are excited to expand the 'Made in America' collection with 'American Bespoke', offering sophisticated updates to timeless suiting traditions," says John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "Our skilled craftspeople in New Bedford, MA take immense pride in creating garments that reflect both the heritage and forward-thinking spirit of Men's Wearhouse. This collection embodies the perfect balance of tradition and innovation, allowing our customers to visit any Men's Wearhouse store nationwide and leave with a suit that is tailor-made for them."

The 'American Bespoke' collection is now available on menswearhouse and in stores nationwide. Full American Bespoke by Joseph Abboud suits start at $599 USD, and separates begin at $170 USD.

With more than 630 stores across the country, Men's Wearhouse provides a personalized in-store experience, with expert on-site tailors available to ensure the perfect fit. Customers can mix and match jacket and pant sizes to achieve the ultimate tailored look.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, and Egara.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers love the way they look and feel by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at , , , , and .

