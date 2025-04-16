Global X Offers Precise U.S. Equity Exposure With Launch Of Domestic Focused Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EGLE and FLAG invest in S&P 500 companies that generate over half their revenue in the U.S. NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced expanded access to U.S. equities with the launch of two funds: The Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF (EGLE), and the Global X S&P 500 U.S. Market Leaders Top 50 ETF (FLAG). The funds are designed to capture robust U.S. economic growth by tracking American companies within the S&P 500 that generate at least 50% of their revenue domestically.

"This is an interesting time for investors to rethink their core and manage risk, particularly with many leading U.S. companies earning a significant portion of their revenue abroad," said Scott Helfstein, Head of Investment Strategy at Global X. "Despite recent market turbulence, it may make sense to take advantage of long-term strength in the U.S. economy-which have been driven by investments in areas like technology, infrastructure development, and strong consumer spending. We believe these strategies take a more targeted approach to focus on those U.S. companies strategically positioned for an environment that includes onshoring, rising tariffs, and shifting economic dynamics."

"S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is pleased to introduce two new benchmark indices that track top U.S. companies with strong home market positions," said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product Officer at S&P DJI. "The S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders Index emphasizes domestic exposure in a sector-controlled manner, differentiating it from global-leaning benchmarks. The S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index focuses on companies recognized as domestic market leaders, selected for their high free cash flow margin, high return on invested capital, and high market share. S&P DJI is excited to collaborate with Global X as it expands its offering to market participants with these timely launches."

Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF (EGLE)

The Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF (EGLE) seeks to provide more precise U.S. equity exposure by tracking S&P 500 companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue in the U.S.

The fund, which has an expense ratio of 0.19%, tracks the S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders Index, which screens S&P 500 companies for a minimum of 50% revenue generated within the U.S. These stocks may benefit from long-term U.S. economic strength. It leverages a weighting methodology aims to balance sector exposure and limit concentration in the largest stocks, while offering a more targeted approach to investing in the U.S. economy.

Global X S&P 500 U.S. Market Leaders Top 50 (FLAG)

The Global X S&P 500 U.S. Market Leaders Top 50 ETF (FLAG) invests in the top 50 U.S.-listed companies by key indicators of quality and business strength within the S&P 500 that generate at least 50% of their revenue in the U.S.

The fund, which has an expense ratio of 0.29%, tracks the S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index, which selects the top 50 eligible companies from the S&P 500, excluding those in the Real Estate sector, using the Market Leader Score, a quality screen developed by S&P measuring sustained free cash flow margin, sustained return on invested capital and market share. The index uses a modified market-cap weighting to balance sector exposure and prevent over-concentration in the largest companies, providing a selective approach to U.S. market leadership

EGLE and FLAG are the latest additions to Global X's expanded suite of over 20 Core ETFs, offering differentiated exposure.

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $55 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. EGLE and FLAG are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in a fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC, Mirae Asset Global Investments, or S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P 500 Market Leaders Index, the S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders Index and the S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices ("SPDJI"). S&P®, S&P 500®, The 500TM and US 500TM are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates; Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Global X. Global X's ETFs based on the Indices are not sponsored or sold by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indices.

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of December 31, 2024

[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2024

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC

