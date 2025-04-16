Asembia Announces The ASPN Digital Retail Networktm With Advanced Technology For Enhanced Prescription Access

A Specialty-lite Strategy for Primary Care Therapies Now Integrates Real-Time Prescription Visibility, Proprietary BV Solutions, and DoorDash® Delivery.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia proudly announces its ASPN Digital Retail NetworkTM, the industry's most extensive pharmacy network encompassing retail, digital, payor-owned, chain, and independent pharmacies. This cutting-edge platform enhances ASPN's end-to-end digital prescription process by integrating real-time prescription visibility, proprietary benefit verification (BV) solutions for both pharmacy and medical coverage, and partnerships with leading national pharmacies.

The ASPN Digital Retail NetworkTM has electronically integrated with thousands of retail pharmacies to simplify the prescription transfer process, optimizing patient support services and accelerating speed to therapy. ASPN's proprietary BV solution solves for pharmacy benefit complexities, ensuring seamless medication access while reducing barriers to treatment.

To further enhance patient convenience, ASPN has integrated DoorDash® prescription delivery, enabling patients to receive medications quickly and reliably from their preferred pharmacy. With expanded capabilities, the network helps reduce prescription abandonment and substitution, improve copay utilization, and offer patients the flexibility of local pharmacy pick-up or at-home delivery.

Beyond prescription fulfillment, Asembia's complementary service offerings-including GPO, digital hub, data insights, and distribution-deliver integrated solutions for pharmaceutical clients, improving patient access and overall therapy experience.

"By combining proprietary technology with an expansive and diverse pharmacy network, we are transforming how patients access specialty-lite and primary care therapies," said Asembia Co-Founder and CEO Lawrence Irene. "With real-time prescription visibility, BV Solutions, and services like DoorDash® delivery, we ensure patients receive uninterrupted treatment while providing pharmaceutical partners with a seamless, data-driven experience."

Asembia will showcase the ASPN Digital Retail NetworkTM at its annual Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas, April 27 – May 1, 2025. Now in its 21st year, the event remains the largest U.S. healthcare conference for specialty pharmacy, bringing together more than 8,500 industry leaders from pharma/biotech, health systems, retail pharmacies, payers, and technology innovators.

For more information about the ASPN Digital Retail NetworkTM use the following link:

Media Contact:

Bill Fitzgerald

VP Marketing

Asembia

P: 973.564.8004

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Asembia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED