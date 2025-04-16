Syncarpha Capital Receives Permission To Operate For Troy Solar I Community Solar Project In Maine

TROY, Maine, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncarpha Capital, a New York-based developer, owner, and operator of solar and storage projects, is pleased to announce that its community solar project, Troy Solar I, has received Permission to Operate (PTO) from Central Maine Power (CMP) on April 15, 2025. This milestone marks the company's seventh operational community solar project in Maine, further expanding its commitment to delivering clean, affordable energy across the state.

Located on Bangor Road in Troy, Maine, the project is a 1,472.25 kW DC / 995 kW AC solar array designed to generate approximately 1.8 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, enough to power over 200 homes and offset more than 1,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Through Maine's Net Energy Billing (NEB) Program, Troy Solar I allows CMP customers to subscribe to the community solar project at no upfront cost and receive discounted solar credits on their electricity bills, resulting in long term savings without the need for rooftop solar panels.

"We're proud to bring another community solar project online in Maine, enabling more families to save money while supporting the shift to cleaner energy. These projects show that renewable energy can work for everyone-not just for those with eligible rooftops and resources."- Cliff Chapman, CEO, Syncarpha Capital

To enroll in this community solar project or learn more, visit Syncarpha's community solar website: , email [email protected] , or call (888) 55-SOLAR.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based company dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed generation- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonny Nash

Syncarpha Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Syncarpha Capital

