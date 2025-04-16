Truth Initiative And Blip Join Forces To Make Quitting Nicotine Easier For Young Adults

EX Program has been helping people quit for nearly two decades. Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that its text message program can increase odds of quitting by up to 40%. Now through this partnership with Blip, EX Program members can easily access discounted nicotine replacement therapy to ease withdrawal symptoms and make quitting more comfortable.

Blip is the first culturally relevant NRT brand and has built a massive digital presence, reaching a generation of young adults (18-30 years old) unlike ever before. With messaging that avoids pandering, FDA-approved NRT and non-nicotine products that address all aspects of quitting, and rapidly growing retail distribution, Blip has become a leading brand for the modern generation of nicotine users looking to quit.

"Traditional NRT brands don't meet the needs of today's nicotine user, leaving them to navigate their quit with tools and messaging that are impersonal and outdated," said Katherine Prime, President of Blip. "Blip's partnership with EX Program changes that. By pairing NRTs and behavioral and social support, we're transforming what has historically felt like an isolating and seemingly unattainable goal into one rooted in confidence, humor, and connection."

"EX Program has always been a trusted, proven-effective quitting solution-boosting the odds of quitting by up to 40% through evidence-based support. Now, with our Blip partnership, young adults have even more tools at their fingertips to make their quit stick," said Kathy Crosby, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "We know that e-cigarette use is highest among 18-24 year olds – and that most want to quit. This collaboration ensures they have the best chance of succeeding with tools designed for their lives."

Truth Initiative and Blip are previewing the partnership at Coachella 2025 with a presence at the POSSE and Festival House. Creators Gabi (@umgabi ) and Ysabelle (@ysabellewallace ), who have quit nicotine using EX Program, are posting content about their vape-free festival experiences and encouraging others to join them.

A Smarter Approach to Quitting for the often dubbed "JUUL Generation"

E-cigarette use remains high among 18- to 24-year-olds, often dubbed the 'JUUL Generation,' and many are dual-using both vapes and cigarettes. Research shows that while most young adults want to quit and try to quit each year, the majority do so without behavioral or FDA-approved quit products. Unassisted quitting is the least effective approach and can feel overwhelming and uncomfortable, both physically and emotionally.

This partnership is being promoted as part of Truth Initiative's Outsmart Nicotine campaign , a national effort focused on helping this generation quit smoking and vaping by providing access to evidence-based quitting resources and behavioral support.

Blip is reimagining nicotine replacement therapy for this generation, making FDA-approved nicotine gum and lozenges more appealing and accessible, and creating a culture of quitting that is inclusive and current.

Expanding Access to Quit Support While Reducing Barriers

For many young adults, cost is a major barrier to using NRT. By offering a reusable 25% discount off every purchase, this partnership ensures that more people can afford the tools that help them quit successfully.



EX Program remains free to tobacco users.

EX Program members will receive an exclusive 25% discount on all Blip products, including FDA-approved nicotine gum and lozenges, as well as nicotine-free flavored toothpicks.

Blip products are available on Blip's website, on CVS and in CVS stores nationwide.

Blip products are FSA/HSA eligible. Blip is proud to provide financial support for Truth Initiative's efforts to enable quitting for all.

Leveling Up Life by Quitting on Your Terms

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to quitting. Quitting unassisted results in relapse 95% of the time, which is why it's important for people to have access to tools that can help them be successful. Some people succeed with behavioral coaching and community support, while others benefit from NRTs like nicotine gum or lozenges. Combining behavioral support and pharmacotherapy is the most effective approach to quitting tobacco. EX Program helps young adults find the method that works best for them, now with the added benefit of affordable NRT options through Blip to help make quitting more comfortable and increase their odds of success.

Join the Movement

Whether you're ready to quit today or just curious about what quitting could look like for you, EX Program is here as the go-to guide on your quitting journey. Sign up and explore your options at exprogram .

For organizations and funders interested in supporting this life-changing work, contact Christy Hartsell at [email protected] .

