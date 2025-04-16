New Chapter Expands Retail Presence With Target Launch, Offering More Access To Expertly Crafted Supplements

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "New Chapter has been a pioneer in the supplement space since 1982, setting the standard for expertly crafted, science-backed formulas that work in harmony with the body," said Lori Lennon, Sr. Director of Sales, Drug, Club, Mass & New Business at New Chapter. "Target is an ideal retailer to help us bring our whole-food, nutrient-rich supplements to more consumers, making it easier than ever to nourish wellness every day. This launch marks an exciting milestone in our mission to support health for every body at every stage of life."

Every Woman's One Daily Multivitamin – A complete multivitamin with 20+ fermented nutrients the body can recognize including eight fermented B vitamins for cellular energy metabolism, fermented biotin for healthy hair and nail growth and vitamin C to protect collagen for firm, nourished skin

Every Woman's One Daily 40+ Multivitamin – Specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of women over 40, this multivitamin includes key ingredients to support immune, bone, and hormone health. Magnesium + Ashwagandha – A multitasking formula that supports relaxation and recovery with sea-sourced magnesium, 2.5x better absorbed* magnesium glycinate and organic ashwagandha to help the body manage stress.

New Chapter's mission is to bring the wisdom of nature to modern wellness, using organic and sustainably sourced ingredients whenever possible. The brand's dedication to quality extends to its third-party testing, ensuring every product meets the highest standards for purity and potency. This commitment to excellence makes New Chapter a natural fit for Target, expanding access to expertly crafted, science-backed supplements for even more consumers.

About New Chapter

A certified B Corporation, New Chapter® is a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a deeply held mission to deliver the wisdom of Nature to nourish body, mind, soul, and Mother Earth. Since 1982, New Chapter has been guided by Nature: the ultimate source of good health. They combine the finest ingredients with the strongest science and time-honored traditions like herbalism and fermentation to craft formulas that work in harmony with the body. Follow Nature's lead to better health!

*2.5x better absorption than the leading form as shown in preclinical lab testing on buffered Mg bisglycinate

