PACIFY ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SEVEN STARLING FOR COMPREHENSIVE MATERNAL HEALTH BENEFITS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Improving maternal health outcomes for our members is our top priority along with providing comprehensive, personalized experiences. And while evidence shows that doulas and lactation support can have a tremendous impact on reducing the odds of postpartum depression and anxiety, we recognize the complexities of maternal mental health, and the impact it has on maternal morbidity," said Jennifer Sargent, CEO of Pacify. "Pregnancy and the transition to parenthood is a uniquely vulnerable and demanding time - both physically and emotionally. Thanks to this new partnership, our members will now have access to specialized mental health care, at every step."

"One in five expectant mothers experience anxiety or depression during and after pregnancy," said Tina Beilinson Keshani, co-founder and CEO of Seven Starling. "Our services include individual and group therapy, medication management, and care navigation, all provided by specialists in maternal mental health. Integrating our offerings into each of our platforms enhances our collective member experiences, creating affordable, seamless access to a full spectrum of evidence-based, outcomes focused maternal care."

Untreated maternal mental health conditions are proven to have the highest impact on maternal mortality in the U.S. and remain the leading cause of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. According to the NIH, maternal depression has also been linked to detrimental health for both the infants and newborns. A significant disparity in incidence by race exists, with nearly 40 percent of Black mothers experiencing maternal mental health conditions. Black women are also twice as likely as White women to experience maternity-related mental health conditions, but only half as likely to receive clinical care or evidence-based support. Maternal mental health disparities are particularly prevalent in rural areas and in maternal health deserts where expectant mothers do not have access to a full range of services. The comprehensive care provided by the collaboration between Pacify and Seven Starling promises to bridge these gaps at scale, creating more equitable access to care and improving outcomes for all communities, regardless of background or geography.

Seven Starling's members will gain full access to Pacify's doula-led maternity care platform, providing virtual and in-person support including prenatal preparation, personalized birthing plans, and postpartum support which includes 24/7 access to Pacify's on-demand lactation consultants. Studies have shown that doulas improve adherence with pre- and post-natal provider visits, reduce the risk of preterm delivery, lower the odds of a Cesarean delivery, and decrease the risk of emergency room visits for mothers and infants.

Seven Starling has a nationwide network of therapists and accepts all major health plans, including Medicaid. The company partners with more than 1,500 obstetrician/gynecologists across the country, providing easy referrals for patients seeking easy access to mental health services from pre-conception through postpartum, including specialty care for those experiencing pregnancy loss or fertility challenges. Seven Starling will facilitate a full spectrum of mental health care services to Pacify's members, regardless of their insurance coverage, expanding the breadth and scope of their specialized maternal care platform.

About Seven Starling:

Seven Starling is a leading virtual provider of women's behavioral health services. Its holistic clinical model combines specialized therapy, peer support, and medication management to effectively address the unique mental health challenges women face during critical periods such as infertility, miscarriage and loss, pregnancy, postpartum, and parenthood. With a mission to reduce stigma and improve access to care, Seven Starling partners with OBGYNs and major health plans to deliver personalized, effective mental health solutions. For more information, visit

About Pacify:

Pacify is a leading provider of maternity care solutions, partnering with public health agencies, health plans, and Medicaid MCOs. With over 10 years of experience in delivering maternity management support, Pacify offers comprehensive, doula-led support and guidance to expectant and new mothers through our digital platform and team of experienced healthcare professionals. With a core focus on empowering parents and promoting healthier outcomes, Pacify is dedicated to setting a new standard for maternity care. For more information, visit

