Koalafi Expands Executive Team And Board To Accelerate Growth And Innovation In Non-Prime Consumer Finance

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koalafi, a leading consumer finance company, today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments that signal the company's continued momentum and commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

Charles Battle has joined the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), bringing a proven track record of building high impact fintech product and technology teams, most recently as the Head of Product at Ibotta. In his new role, Battle will oversee product strategy, engineering, and platform innovation, helping Koalafi scale its financing offerings and retail footprint.

"We're thrilled to welcome Charles to the leadership team," said Eric Kobe, CEO of Koalafi. "His deep expertise at the intersection of technology and consumer finance will be instrumental as we enhance our platform and deliver smarter, more inclusive financing solutions to merchants and the customers they serve."

Koalafi also announced the addition of two accomplished industry veterans to its Board of Directors:

Miles Reidy, Partner Emeritus at QED Investors, brings decades of experience in financial services and retail, including previous leadership roles as CFO at Sears Holdings and Audax Health. At QED, Reidy has been a trusted advisor to numerous high growth fintech companies, helping them scale responsibly.

Steve Allocca, a fintech executive and entrepreneur, joins the board with deep operational and lending expertise. Most recently CEO of Funding Circle US, Allocca has also profitably grown multi-billion-dollar businesses at several leading financial institutions, including PayPal, Wells Fargo, LendingClub, and Bluevine.

"Miles and Steve bring an extraordinary breadth of experience and insight into the challenges and opportunities of modern consumer finance and scaling businesses," said Kobe. "Their guidance will be invaluable as we double down on our mission to provide inclusive financial products that help businesses and consumers succeed."

These leadership appointments reflect Koalafi's strong growth trajectory and its vision to modernize point-of-sale financing with a focus on transparency, access, and customer experience.

About Koalafi

Koalafi (koalafi ) offers convenient and transparent financing options that enable non-prime consumers to make life-changing purchases. With Koalafi, in-store and eCommerce merchants can help more customers get the things they need, while increasing sales and strengthening customer loyalty. Koalafi believes that financing should be more than a payment plan, so they offer customers clear terms, top-rated support, and credit bureau reporting.

SOURCE Koalafi

