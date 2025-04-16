NCCN Policy Summit To Address Primary Care And Oncology Collaboration To Improve Patient Outcomes

"The best way to 'treat' cancer is to prevent it from occurring in the first place," according to Alyssa Schatz, DrPH, MSW, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for NCCN . "After that, the best option is to detect cancer as early as possible and provide optimal, guideline-adherent care based on the best available evidence, patient preferences, and expert consensus. Primary care physicians play a crucial role in advancing cancer prevention and long-term survival, but our healthcare systems often don't facilitate streamlined collaborations across specialties. This summit will explore the current policy and practice landscape and identify opportunities to improve primary care and oncology collaborations."

Where :

The National Press Club – 13th Floor

529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

*** Virtual Attendance Also Available ***

When :

Tuesday, May 6, 2024, 9:25 am – 3:00 pm EDT

(Breakfast begins at 8:30 am for in-person attendees)

Speakers will Include :



David Garcia, PhD, FACSM, Associate Professor, Health Promotion Sciences, Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, University of Arizona, Director, Zuckerman Family Center for Prevention and Health Promotion, Director, Nosotros Comprometidos A Su Salud



Larissa Nekhlyudov, MD, MPH, General Internist/Primary Care Physician, Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital



Linda Overholser, MD, Internal Medicine, University of Colorado Cancer Center



Veronika Panagiotou, PhD, Director of Advocacy and Programs, National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship



Andrea Porpiglia, MD, MSC, FACS, Surgical Oncologist, Fox Chase Cancer Center



Stephanie Quinn, Senior VP, External Affairs and Practice Experience, American Academy of Family Physicians



Dorothy Rhoades, MD, MPH, Director, Native American Center for Cancer Health Excellence



Candice Roth, MSN, RN CENP, Executive Director, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators



Asal Sayas, Former White House Senior Advisor on Health Outcomes, Biden Administration

Skyler Taylor, MD, Hematology/Oncology Fellow, The Mayo Clinic

Visit NCCN/summits for the full agenda and to register. Members of the media are welcome to contact Rachel Darwin at [email protected] for complimentary press registration.

