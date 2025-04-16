Sagex Named Finalist In The 2025 Edtech Cool Tool Awards For Professional Development Learning Solution

BARRINGTON, R.I., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SageX , the innovative provider of an AI-powered mobile-first platform for workforce e-coaching and performance support, today announced it has been named a Finalist at the prestigious 2025 EdTech Awards, in the Professional Development Learning Solution category.

The EdTech Awards recognize outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology, enriching the lives of learners everywhere. Each year, this program highlights leading educational technology solutions, inspiring industry leaders, and innovative trendsetters across K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

According to EdTech Digest, finalists and winners were selected from a highly competitive field based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and measurable outcomes, user support, clarity, overall value, and potential impact on learners.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist in the EdTech Cool Tool Awards," said Heide Abelli, CEO of SageX. "This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to revolutionizing professional development through AI-powered micro-coaching, helping employees build critical soft skills exactly when they need it most. At SageX, we strive to empower learners with engaging, personalized, and immediately actionable coaching to drive lasting behavioral change and performance improvement."

SageX's groundbreaking platform leverages AI to deliver tailored, real-time coaching experiences, addressing the unique and evolving challenges of modern workplaces. Designed to integrate into daily workflows, SageX enables organizations to foster durable skill development, improve employee engagement, and enhance overall productivity.

"This recognition validates SageX's innovative approach to professional development," continued Abelli. "It motivates our capable team to continue pioneering features and functionality that significantly elevate workplace learning, ensuring organizations and their employees thrive in today's rapidly changing professional landscape."

About SageX, Inc.

SageX is a pioneer in mobile-first AI-enabled e-coaching and performance support. Focused on micro-learning and personalized coaching delivered through an innovative platform, SageX empowers employees to develop essential workplace soft skills in real time. Committed to transforming professional development, SageX seeks to partner with organizations to build resilient, adaptable, and high-performing workforces.

