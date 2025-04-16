Bridging The Gap: Brightspeed Delivers Connectivity And Community Impact Across Ohio

As Brightspeed brings next-level connectivity to the Buckeye State, it's investing in local organizations and partnerships that drive real community impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder, is celebrating the expansion of its reliable, high-speed fiber network now available to nearly 200,000 Ohio homes and businesses coupled with its more than $270,000 investment to support the communities it serves across the state. The internet provider continues construction of its new, super-fast fiber internet network in and around the state. Once completed, Brightspeed's network will reach a total of more than 380,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Ohio footprint.

"At Brightspeed, we don't just connect people and businesses to the internet-we connect with our communities," said Tom Simone, government affairs and public policy director at Brightspeed. "We're making bold investments to close the digital divide and power real change where we live and work."

Empowering Ohio with More Than Just Speed

Put simply, high-speed internet equals opportunity for households and businesses alike, and access to fast, reliable and affordable internet and Wi-Fi will help close the urban-rural digital divide in Ohio. That's why you may see Brightspeed sales representatives going door to door introducing thousands of residents to the company, recognized as the Fastest Internet Service Provider in the nation in the 2025 Annual Internet Service Provider Review by HighSpeedInternet . Brightspeed's fiber internet service is already available in the following communities:



Defiance: nearly 8,000 locations

Eaton: more than 3,700 locations

Lima: nearly 6,500 locations

Lorain: more than 30,000 locations

Mansfield: more than 24,000 locations

Warren: nearly 30,000 locations Wooster: more than 10,000 locations

Investing in Communities Where We Live and Work

Across Ohio, Brightspeed has had the opportunity to support local schools, public spaces, events and other resources aimed at enhancing the communities. The company's recent efforts include:



More than $60,000 to sponsor local events like the Total Eclipse of the Port, Firefish Arts Festival and Rockin' on the River in Lorain and River Rock at the Amp in Warren

More than $77,000 in support of various Mansfield gathering places and venues like City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation, Mansfield Art Center, Buckeye Imagination Museum, Renaissance Theatre and Richland Carrousel Park

Nearly $90,000 to support education and business programs in Warren including a local school partnership and support of Sunrise Inn and Valley Spotlight Support of several events and organizations in Howland, Orville, Vermillion and Versailles such as support of Orville school athletics, Main Street Vermillion and Darke County United Way

"At Brightspeed, we're not just delivering internet-we're fueling what makes communities thrive," said Brian Littleton, Brightspeed's local marketing manager. "From sports and the arts to education and grassroots organizations, we're proud to back the people and programs that bring our communities to life."

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

