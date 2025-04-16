Precision Medicine Group Names Pharma Services Innovator, Eric Hodgins, As Chief Information And Technology Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Prior to joining Precision, Mr. Hodgins was a Senior Vice President at IQVIA where he was responsible for developing technology offerings that improved clinical trial efficiency, enhanced patient engagement, and ensured regulatory compliance.

"Eric is a visionary in the field with a deep commitment to advancing patient care and client-oriented solutions. He has delivered transformative results at one of the world's largest global CRO and commercialization organizations, now he's bringing this expertise to Precision to provide more advanced technologies that address our clients' R&D and commercial molecule-to-market service needs," said Keegan. "Eric is joining Precision because he believes in what we are building here: a client-obsessed, nimble, innovative and intensely focused organization that is making a difference for patients with cancer and rare diseases."

Information technology is playing an increasingly critical role in both clinical development and commercialization. AI and other emerging technologies are providing real-time, actionable insights needed by biopharma companies to better deliver on their patients' needs.

"Founding a clinical technology startup, building the technology infrastructure for a leading CRO and commercialization organization, and managing a portfolio of technology businesses across clinical, commercial and real-world settings has given me a deep understanding of what biopharmaceutical companies need to succeed," said Hodgins. "Technology has to support the business need for agility, quality and getting the basics right every time. Decision makers require actionable intelligence to drive more efficient processes and, ultimately, successful outcomes for patients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver Precision's clients innovative, best-in-class solutions that seamlessly fit into their business."

About Eric Hodgins, Chief Information and Technology Officer of Precision Medicine Group

Mr. Hodgins has more than 30 years of experience focused on innovation within pharma services and healthcare. He began his career as founder and Chief Technology Officer of a clinical technology startup. After selling his company to a large CRO, Mr. Hodgins spent the next 15 years building the technological ecosystem to run one of the largest CROs in the world. Most recently, Mr. Hodgins built and ran technology businesses focused on Patient Engagement and Safety/Regulatory/Quality. He brings deep experience in technological innovation, the alignment of business and technology strategy, M&A, P&L management, product strategy and a broad background across clinical, commercial, and real-world offerings. Mr. Hodgins earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas, Austin.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group (PMG) supports next generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Life sciences innovators in biotech and pharmaceutical companies rely on PMG to move their discoveries from molecule to market with a breadth of integrated services including biomarker intelligence, lab services, a global CRO, market access consulting and marketing. PMG has over 3500 employees and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.

