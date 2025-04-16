Highstreet Appoints Stazzone To President Of Industry Solutions

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services ("Highstreet") a leading provider of innovative retail insurance solutions, announced today the appointment of Vincent Stazzone ("Stazzone") to President, Industry Solutions.

Stazzone has been with Highstreet for four years, most recently serving as President, Gulf Region, where he was responsible for the growth and profitability of the region's retail operations.

In his new role, Stazzone will transform Highstreet's in-house industry expertise to strengthen our specialized operations focused on serving the distinct and evolving needs of the company's core industry niches, helping clients navigate complex risks with precision-crafted coverage and strategic guidance.

"We are pleased to announce Stazzone to this critical role," said Karl Sherrill Chief Revenue Officer. "With his extensive experience and proven track record within our organization, he is uniquely positioned to lead our Industry Solutions team and further enhance our offerings to our clients."

"I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity," said Stazzone. "I look forward to building upon our successes and driving the Industry Solutions team to not only meet the current needs of the insurance market but to anticipate future challenges and opportunities."

Stazzone holds a degree in Business Management from the University of Central Florida and has consistently been recognized for his contributions to the insurance field. He is the current Vice Chair of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at .

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.

