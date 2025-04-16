National Live Music Day Launches April 20, 2025 -- A New Holiday For Music Lovers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To set the stage for this epic celebration, nugs is offeringto live performances from Billy Strings, along with 3 days of sets from SweetWater 420 Fest including Marcus King, Lettuce, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers, and Lawrence, with additional sets from Andy Frasco & The UN, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Sierra Hull, and more. From Thursday, April 17 to Sunday, April 20, fans can visit nugs/livemusicday or the official nugs YouTube channel to stream the performances from anywhere.

"Live music brings people together like nothing else," said Brad Serling, nugs founder and CEO. "National Live Music Day is all about celebrating that magic and now, fans everywhere can be part of it, for free."

Kicking off the livestream festivities is Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings, performing live from North Carolina's Koka Booth Amphitheater on April 17, 18 and April 19. Adding to the excitement, the SweetWater 420 Fest in Atlanta, Georgia, will stream powerhouse performances all weekend long, showcasing standout acts across multiple genres.

"We love seeing live music every day, so we are all for celebrating National Live Music Day!" said Peter Shapiro, Publisher of Relix. "Hopefully it can continue to grow as we all can use more live music these days."

Whether you're a devoted festival-goer or tuning in from home, National Live Music Day invites all music fans to come together, celebrate and amplify the magic of live performances. Join us in making history this April 20 weekend and be part of the first-ever National Live Music Day, streaming free on nugs/livemusicday .

ABOUT NATIONAL LIVE MUSIC DAY

National Live Music Day is an annual celebration honoring live music performances, artists, and the fans who make it all possible. Established by nugs in 2025 along with partners, Billy Strings, Relix, and SweetWater 420 Fest, the event invites everyone to mark 4/20 as a day to celebrate, connect, and experience the power of live music. Visit

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Sturgill Simpson, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

ABOUT RELIX

Relix is the leading voice of live music culture, connecting fans, artists, and brands through its magazine, digital content, exclusive merchandise, and live events. For over 50 years, Relix has celebrated the music that moves us-in print, online, and in person.

ABOUT SWEETWATER 420 FEST

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews-including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater's craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. The brand also throws one of the Southeast's most iconic music festivals-SweetWater 420 Fest-a multi-day celebration of live music, craft beer, sustainability and community that draws thousands of fans to Atlanta each year. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

