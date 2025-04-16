The Partnership For Male Youth Launches Groundbreaking AYA Male Health Expert Faculty Program To Tackle Critical Health Gaps

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for Male Youth (PMY), the only national organization solely dedicated to the health and wellbeing of adolescent and young adult (AYA) males in the United States, is proud to announce the launch of its AYA Male Health Expert Faculty Program - a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at addressing the critical and long-overlooked healthcare needs of Gen Z males, ages 10 to 25.

For more than a decade, PMY has served as a hub for a network of 23 national and international organizations committed to improving AYA male health. Despite growing consensus on the need to better address the physical and mental health needs of this population, the healthcare system continues to leave young males behind.

"After age 15, males' use of primary care declines while females' increases, largely due to OB/GYN care," said David Bell, MD, MPH, Chair of PMY. "Outside of sports physicals and ER visits, AYA males often disengage from the healthcare system - sometimes for years."

This disconnect comes at a time when CDC data shows that AYA males are at higher risk than their female peers for:



Suicide



ADHD diagnosis



Substance abuse



Homicide



Risky behaviors



Accidental injury

Certain STIs (including HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, oropharyngeal cancer, hepatitis B & C)

The consequences of this gap in care often lead to chronic illnesses later in life - many of which could have been prevented with earlier intervention.

To counter this trend, PMY has launched its new AYA Male Health Expert Faculty Program , assembling a national faculty of leading experts to develop and deliver curricula focused on high-risk areas for AYA males. The initial curriculum addresses:

Mental health (ADHD, depression, suicide, etc.)Substance use disordersBody image and eating disordersSexual health and sexualityRelational health and positive youth developmentHIV and STIsVaccinationsContraception

The program's target audience includes healthcare providers across disciplines - including pediatric, adolescent, family medicine, emergency, and primary care - as well as nurse practitioners, school health staff, and caregivers. These groups operate in what PMY calls "young male-rich environments" where young men's health needs can and should be addressed proactively.

"Until now, there has been a striking lack of educational infrastructure to support clinicians and caregivers in this space," said Bell. "PMY's new faculty program fills this void and offers a credible, coordinated approach to educating those on the frontlines."

For more information about available faculty and curricula, or to request educational programming, sign up here .

About the Partnership for Male Youth

The Partnership for Male Youth is dedicated solely to optimizing the health and wellbeing of adolescent and young adult males. PMY works in collaboration with a national and international network to develop and disseminate tools, resources, and education to promote better health outcomes for Gen Z males.

Contact:

Dennis Barbour

President and CEO

The Partnership for Male Youth

[email protected]

202-841-7475



SOURCE The Partnership for Male Youth

