Penthouse 903 At El-Ad National Properties' ALINA 210 Recently Sold For $10 Million

The buyer, who currently resides in ALINA 200, wanted a larger residence within ALINA. Represented by Claude Champagne of Champagne and Parisi Real Estate, also an ALINA resident, the buyer purchased Penthouse 903 at ALINA 210, including the furnishings.

While Penthouse 903 is the last remaining penthouse in ALINA 210, a variety of newly released penthouses are available at ALINA 220, the development's third building completed in January 2025. These penthouses feature ocean, golf course, and city views and are priced from approximately $5.6 million to over $9 million. ALINA penthouses feature nearly 11-foot ceilings and expansive indoor-outdoor living with one to four private terraces, summer kitchens, luxe details including morning bars in primary suites, state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, and multiple exposures for extraordinary natural light.

"We are thrilled to have sold Penthouse 903 at the boutique ALINA 210," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida Region and president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "ALINA has really set a new standard of penthouse living in Boca Raton with expansive floorplans designed for indoor-outdoor living. Penthouse terraces feature unmatched views and come complete with a summer kitchen ideal for sunset cocktail parties in the heart of downtown Boca Raton."

Boasting nearly 11-foot ceilings, the move-in ready Penthouse 903 includes four private terraces offering breathtaking views of The Boca Raton golf course, city, ocean, and the garden at ALINA Residences. With 5,394 interior square feet and 1,206 exterior square feet of space, the corner unit encompasses four bedrooms plus a den and private gym/sauna, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom, a morning bar and an expansive walk-in closet. The generously sized primary suite includes a spa-inspired bathroom curated by Porcelanosa with porcelain floors and wet walls, a rain shower, a freestanding bathtub, and Porcelanosa fixtures. The European-designed kitchen offers an open layout, equipped with a double island, state-of-the-art gourmet Gaggenau appliances, and large walk-in pantry.

All ALINA residents enjoy a curated selection of upscale amenities across the sprawling campus including two private rooftop pools, his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a studio with a golf and sports simulator, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, exquisitely appointed club rooms, a dog park and more.

ALINA phase two, which includes ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, is approaching 85% sold and features a variety of available residences and floorplans.. ALINA Residences comprises three nine-story buildings: ALINA 200 (121 residences, which are completed, sold out and occupied), ALINA 210 (30 residences, which are completed and occupied) and ALINA 220 (152 residences, received TCO its in January 2025) for a total of totaling 303 units. Residences are priced from approximately $4.5 million to more than $9 million.

