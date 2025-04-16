American Library Association Announces Star-Studded Speaker Lineup For 2025 Annual Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The conference has unveiled a speaker lineup featuring notable authors who champion intellectual freedom and the right to read. In addition, they will share exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes narratives from their books. The lineup includes:



New York Times bestselling author and Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer will speak during the opening session, and discuss the Young Adult edition of "True Gretch: What I've Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between" for the Opening Session. The unconventionally honest and sharply funny novel is packed with remarkable insights for young people wishing to make a difference in the world.

New York Times bestselling author and pioneering actor, George Takei , will discuss his new book, "It Rhymes with Takei," a deeply personal memoir that shares the full story of his decision to come out as gay at the age of 68, and the way that moment transformed everything. Two-time Academy Award-winning actress and author, Geena Davis , will speak during the closing session. She will present "The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page" to all the "too big" children-those with big personalities and big dreams-offering them reassurance that they can embrace their true selves and create their own space in the world.

Additional featured speakers include Dr. Brené Brown , a research professor at the University of Houston, author of six #1 New York Times bestsellers and the host of two award-winning podcasts; Angeline Boulley , an Ojibwe author best known for her debut, young-adult thriller novel, "Firekeeper"; Grace Lin , a renowned Taiwanese-American children's author and illustrator celebrating culture and identity; Joe Hill, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of novels like "The Fireman" and the comic "Locke & Key; and Thien Ho , the first Asian American to hold the position of District Attorney of Sacramento County, California.

One of the most valuable aspects of the ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition is the opportunity to connect with peers and engage in the dynamic professional development sessions and activities. Highlights include the ALA President's Program with ALA President Cindy Hohl, as well as division, chair, and round table sessions addressing key issues and challenges facing libraries today. Attendees can also participate in ALA leadership programs, EDIA initiatives, governance sessions, and more. The conference will feature 10 distinguished speakers, over 190 educational programs, 700 authors, and more than 650 exhibitors.



The Library Marketplace will feature exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services and titles; publishers that will host established and new authors on nine live stages; "Meet the Authors" and the "Autographing Area" allowing opportunities for attendees to chat with authors and have books signed; e-zine and makerspaces for creative projects; free advanced reading copies of books, The STEAM booth, and additional fun activities.

The ALA JobLIST Placement and Career Development Center will offer career coaching, Mentoring on the Fly, an Open House and Job Fair, photography services, resume reviews, and career guidance workshops.

Explore the Preliminary Schedule , with education programs , President & Chair programs , Ticketed Events , and exhibitors . The ALA 2025 Annual Conference & Exhibition host city of Philadelphia offers historical and exciting places to visit .

"At the heart of the ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition is a vibrant community of library professionals, united by a shared passion for knowledge and access. This event fosters invaluable collaboration, enabling us to collectively address challenges and strengthen the vital role of libraries in our society," said Cindy Hohl.

The American Library Association (ALA) is the only non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated entirely to America's libraries and library professionals. For almost 150 years, ALA has provided resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. The ALA serves academic, public, school, government, and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library's role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit .

