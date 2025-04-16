Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Nvidia Quantifies Tariff Impact


2025-04-16 09:53:22

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Stocks are trading lower early Wednesday amid news from Nvidia regarding semiconductor trade
  • Shares fell 5% after the company said it will see a $5.5 Billion quarterly charge for exporting units to China and other countries
  • Investors anticipate the impact of the March retail sales report that saw economists estimate a raise of 1.2% from February's initial read

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN16042025003732001241ID1109437448

