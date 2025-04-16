This Earth Day, A New Free Marketplace Is Helping Parents Rethink Clothing Waste -- One Outfit At A Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire)(blossoms ) is a free, parent-to-parent marketplace where families exchange children's clothing using in-app rewards called Blossoms. There's no buying or selling - just giving. Users earn rewards by donating clothes or completing simple actions like inviting friends or logging in daily, then use those rewards to "shop" items posted by other families. It's generosity, gamified.

"Sustainability isn't just about the planet - it's about people too," says founder Fady Kasbar. "When you help a family access free clothing, you're reducing waste and relieving financial stress. The best solutions support both the planet and the people living on it."

Launched on February 17 , Blossoms is on track to welcome its 1,000th family by Earth Day - a sign that parents aren't just open to reuse, they're looking for a solution that empowers them to be part of something bigger.

"Parents want to give back - they just need an easy way to do it," Kasbar says. "Blossoms makes decluttering easy, giving rewarding, and sustainability simple."

That mix - gamified giving, sustainability made social, and real savings - is fueling rapid growth.

With millions of tons of clothing ending up in landfills every year, Blossoms gives families a simple, feel-good way to reduce waste, practice circular fashion, and connect with others - all from home.

"We're not a startup with a big team or funding," Kasbar adds. "We're a small family that funded Blossoms ourselves, building something for the families growing right alongside us."

The team is exploring ways to eliminate shipping costs for families in need - helping make Blossoms the most accessible, obvious choice for any parent in the market for kids' clothes, with sustainability built in.

For journalists covering Earth Day, sustainability, or parenting stories focused on real impact, Blossoms highlights how reuse, community, and generosity can create a more sustainable future - powered by kindness, not commerce.

About Blossoms

Blossoms is a free reuse platform where parents give and receive kids' clothing using in-app rewards, not money. Founded in 2025, Blossoms promotes circular fashion, environmental responsibility, and community connection. Learn more at blossoms .

Contact:

Fady Kasbar

Founder, Blossoms

[email protected]

949-414-8130



