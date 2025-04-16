Kim Brassor Leads Bold Culture Transformation Initiative With One Voice Evolving: Resilience Reimagined

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brassor's initiative is a multi-year strategy focused on embedding psychological safety, opportunity, and transparency into everyday workplace practices. This approach centers frontline workers, empowers middle management as engagement facilitators, and holds leadership accountable to values of respect and systemic change.

"We teach people how to treat people with dignity. It's that simple-and that revolutionary," says Kim Brassor, Founder of One Voice Evolving .

Brassor and her team of Interventional Specialists are not just training teams - they are reorienting organizational norms to dismantle toxic workplace dynamics and build collective resilience. Key components of the initiative include:



Replacing Assumption with Clarity – Fostering direct, non-hierarchical communication to dissolve silos and eliminate harmful speculation.

Centering Inclusion and Empowerment - Transforming middle management into facilitators of engagement, belonging, and opportunity. Strengthening Retention and Performance – Ensuring all employees feel seen, valued, and connected to a shared mission.

About Kim Brassor

With decades of experience navigating high-resistance environments, Kim Brassor is a nationally recognized leader in organizational culture transformation. Known for her unflinching approach to dismantling outdated power dynamics, she brings courageous, strategic leadership to every space she enters.

Through One Voice Evolving: Resilience Reimagined, Brassor is setting a new standard for workplace culture-one that moves beyond performative inclusion efforts and compliance checklists. This is not about change for the sake of change-it's about transformative action. As the 2025 launch approaches, organizations ready to address the roots of workplace dysfunction are invited to be part of this evolving movement.

Listen and Learn: Tune in to the One Voice Evolving podcast for insightful conversations on real-world challenges in leadership, culture and inclusion, streaming every Friday at 3 PM EST on YouTube .

Kim Brassor | One Voice Evolving

[email protected] | 603-294-1333

