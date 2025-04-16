Spahn & Rose Hires Mike Elsea For Newly Created Role Of Vice President Of Operations

Mike has more than 25 years of experience in the lumber and building materials industry, including a long career at BMC, serving as the Vice President for a $800 million division of that company. After BMC was acquired by Builders FirstSource in 2021, Mike became President & CEO of a $200 million hardlines distributor in Northern Alabama.

"I'm excited about working with the Spahn & Rose team. Their dedication to employees and serving their customers made it a natural fit. I look forward to growing with Spahn & Rose and continuing to build upon the legacy they have established for over 120 years."

Mike obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Montevallo and currently lives in Huntsville, Alabama. He brings the experience, temperament, regional knowledge, and desire for accountability, which are all critical to our success in the Southeast. Mike starts his role within the senior leadership of Spahn & Rose in April 2025.

"As we continue to grow in the Southeast, Mike's leadership and regional insight will help ensure we support our teams and customers in the best possible way," Davis said.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., which has been serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading, multi-region lumber and building materials supplier. Spahn & Rose operates 25 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and Alabama. In 2022, LBM Journal named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year. Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials-windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking, lumber and much more.

Press Contact

Jacque Arensdorf

Director of Marketing

563-582-3606 Ext 1007

[email protected]

SOURCE Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.