Silver Star Nutrition Announces Launch Of ELITE Plant Protein

Packed with 30 grams (vanilla flavor) and 31 grams (chocolate flavor) of pure, plant-based protein per serving, ELITE provides a clean, reliable protein source that supports peak performance, muscle recovery, and overall health. ELITE is crafted with a unique blend of vegan proteins from fava, rice, and chickpea–offering superior performance benefits. It is NSF Certified for Sport®, guaranteeing that every scoop contains exactly what the label promises.

"With the launch of Select Proformance Elite Plant Protein, we are redefining what plant-based performance nutrition can be," says Ryan Toreson, President and General Manager MHF Group Holdings. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a formula that delivers the high-quality, clean ingredients athletes and active individuals demand-without compromising on taste or texture. This product reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

ELITE Plant Protein stands out for its exceptional taste and texture, which rivals traditional whey protein. Available in two flavors- Vanilla Icing and Chocolate Brownie Batter -ELITE offers smooth and creamy textures, unlike other pea-based proteins. The addition of the Multienzyme Blend of amylase, protease, lipase, and cellulase supports digestion and ensures efficient nutrient absorption, promoting optimal wellness after every workout.

This new product is available for purchase at SelectProformance

To learn more about Select Proformance ELITE Plant Protein, visit SelectProformance

About Select Proformance ELITE

Select Proformance ELITE offers clean, high-quality products for athletes, including Whey Protein Isolate (WPI) and a vegan-certified, plant-based protein blend. Each product is NSF Certified for Sport®, ensuring rigorous third-party testing for purity and to confirm that it's free from banned substances. ELITE guarantees athletes can trust that every serving meets the highest standards for quality and safety.

About Silver Star Nutrition

Founded in 2014, Silver Star Nutrition is dedicated to providing high-quality, effective products for athletes and health enthusiasts. With a focus on clean, pure ingredients and transparency, the company offers a range of nutrition solutions designed to support your goals. Committed to excellence, Silver Star Nutrition ensures every product meets the highest standards for quality and performance, helping consumers reach your full potential. Silver Star Nutrition products include Roots Focus, Select Proformance ELITE, and Vegan.

