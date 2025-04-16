ZOKU Launches The Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker - Bigger, Bolder, And More Fun!
The Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker includes a 10-ounce inner freezer core, a protective outer cup, and a slush spoon. The outer cup provides insulation, keeping your hands comfortable while mixing. Cleanup is quick and easy-simply rinse and pop it back in the freezer, so it's always ready for your next frozen creation.
Perfect for both kids and adults, this gadget lets you get creative with ingredients like fruit juice, chocolate milk, sweetened coffee, soda, or other naturally sweetened beverages. (Note: Not compatible with artificial sweeteners or diet beverages)
The ZOKU Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker is available now for $24.99 at zokuhome and on Amazon .
PR Contact:
Jennifer Chunchi
201-604-1253
[email protected]
SOURCE ZOKU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment