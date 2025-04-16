ZOKU Launches The Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker - Bigger, Bolder, And More Fun!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ZOKU Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker lets you create refreshing slushies, creamy milkshakes, frozen cocktails, and smoothies in as little as 7 minutes-no ice, no electricity, and no bulky appliances required. Simply freeze the inner core for 8+ hours, insert it into the insulated outer cup, pour in your chilled ingredients, and mix with the included spoon. Watch your drink transform right before your eyes!

The Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker includes a 10-ounce inner freezer core, a protective outer cup, and a slush spoon. The outer cup provides insulation, keeping your hands comfortable while mixing. Cleanup is quick and easy-simply rinse and pop it back in the freezer, so it's always ready for your next frozen creation.

Perfect for both kids and adults, this gadget lets you get creative with ingredients like fruit juice, chocolate milk, sweetened coffee, soda, or other naturally sweetened beverages. (Note: Not compatible with artificial sweeteners or diet beverages)

The ZOKU Jumbo Slush & Shake Maker is available now for $24.99 at zokuhome and on Amazon .

