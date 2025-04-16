Reality Defender And Playai Partner To Combat Voice Deepfakes

Reality Defender bolsters AI detection capabilities by integrating PlayAI audio data and voice-generating technology into real-time audio.

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender , an award-winning deepfake detection platform, and PlayAI , the voice AI platform powering the future of conversation, today announced a strategic data partnership to advance the development of audio deepfake detection models.

This partnership combines PlayAI's foundational speech models with Reality Defender's cutting-edge detection tools to provide advanced protection against malicious voice clones in audio and video communications environments. Reality Defender will utilize the data generated from PlayAI's realistic voice generation models to improve the accuracy and resilience of deepfake detection solutions, enabling clients - including call centers, networks, governments, and global enterprises - to detect and prevent AI-driven audio threats in real time, thereby protecting millions from harm and fraud.

Reality Defender's patented multi-model approach allows its cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and API to identify deepfake impersonations in communications with high accuracy. By combining PlayAI's expertise in audio-based generative AI with Reality Defender's advanced detection capabilities, the partnership will provide unparalleled protection against AI-generated threats.

"Our collaboration with PlayAI, who are at the forefront of AI voice technology, represents a significant step forward," said Reality Defender Co-Founder and CEO Ben Colman . "This partnership strengthens our ability to combat the rising challenge of fraud driven by synthetic voice impersonation."

"This collaboration marks another significant milestone for Reality Defender, reinforcing our growing network of data partnerships with genAI industry leaders," said Ali Shahriyari, Co-Founder and CTO of Reality Defender. "PlayAI's expertise and position as a leader in generative AI-empowered voice enables our team to deliver advanced detection capabilities that will stay several steps ahead of malicious actors and fraudsters."

By collaborating with Reality Defender, PlayAI emphasizes its commitment to the ethical and responsible use of AI, and the importance of maintaining trust and accountability within the digital landscape. The company believes in establishing robust safeguards against disinformation and harmful content, cultivating a safe environment for users and reinforcing the significance of transparency in AI technologies.

"At PlayAI, we believe generative AI is a fundamental advancement for humanity, but requires new technologies to maintain alignment," said Mahmoud Felfel, Co-Founder and CEO of PlayAI. "We're doubling down on this creed by partnering with Reality Defender to add another layer of deepfake protection for our users. We share the same drive for a future where AI and trust go hand in hand."

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender secures critical communication channels against deepfake impersonations, enabling enterprises and governments to interact with confidence in an AI-powered world. Our patented multimodal approach detects sophisticated impersonations in real time, while flexible deployment options integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure. Through continuous engineering and rigorous testing, Reality Defender empowers security teams to stop deepfake-enabled attacks before they can compromise assets or damage institutional trust.

About PlayAI

Founded by Mahmoud Felfel and Hammad Syed, PlayAI builds foundational speech models and voice agents, enabling developers to quickly build and deploy voice applications. PlayAI's models lead the industry in latency, emotiveness, and speaker similarity, serving 40,000+ customers across B2C and enterprise. The company has financial backing from Kindred Ventures, Race Capital, 500 Global, and others.

