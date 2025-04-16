Consumers Energy Starts Work On Four Cities Metro Pipeline, Ensuring Reliable Natural Gas In Detroit Region

$182 Million in Upgrades Will Continue Through 2029

ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy will be working this spring and summer in Oakland and Macomb counties on the Four Cities Metro Pipeline, a major investment to help ensure homes and businesses reliably receive natural gas for years to come.

The pipeline replacement and upgrade represents a $182 million commitment to residents in the four cities of Royal Oak, Clawson, Madison Heights and Warren. Work has started this year at four intersections in the metro region, and eight miles of new 24-inch pipeline are planned to be put into place through 2029.

"Consumers Energy and our natural gas workers are committed year-round to providing warmth for homes and businesses," said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy's vice president of natural gas engineering and supply. "Replacing and modernizing this large-scale pipeline means people in metro Detroit will continue to have safe and reliable service. This project is a critical part of our work to deliver natural gas around the clock 24/7/365, today and in the future."

Consumers Energy has been working with city engineers and community leaders to develop plans for the pipeline, making some changes in the route of existing pipeline that dates back to the 1950s. The project will create about 100 construction jobs each year.

Consumers Energy will communicate with customers in affected areas as work moves along pre-determined routes.

"We serve over 750,000 homes and businesses in Oakland and Macomb counties, and we're committed to providing them with natural gas that's safe, affordable and reliable," said Chris Fultz, Consumers Energy's vice president of natural gas operations. "We appreciate the patience of our customers as we do this important work and promise to work with communities to address any questions or concerns."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We take seriously our responsibility to provide that gas to millions of customers that need it from us, and that is why we're making our system stronger, safer and more affordable than ever before.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED