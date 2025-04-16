For The Seventh Year In A Row, Utah Renews Funding For Youscience® Brightpath To Boost College And Career Readiness And Workforce Development

State investment ensures 375,000 students can continue exploring future career and education paths through innovative aptitude-based planning tools

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience® , the leading education technology company transforming college and career readiness through its award-winning platform Brightpath, today announced the continued funding by the Utah State Legislature for YouScience® Brightpat for every public and charter middle and high school in Utah. This continued investment ensures students across the state will continue to benefit from personalized career guidance, aptitude-driven guidance, work-based learning, and industry-recognized certifications that prepare them for future success.

The renewal reflects Utah's steadfast commitment to helping students build brighter futures and the state's continued leadership in career-connected learning. Through the Student Credential Account (SCA) program , the Utah State Legislature has championed workforce readiness since 2019 by supporting student access to career exploration and industry-recognized credentials.

This year's funding will provide 375,000 students across 449 schools and 41 school districts with uninterrupted access to Brightpath, empowering them to understand their strengths, make informed decisions about their futures, and connect with real opportunities in Utah's workforce.

"For seven years, the Utah State Legislature has demonstrated what it means to truly invest in our students and community," said Edson Barton, Co-Founder and CEO of YouScience. "Their continued support of Brightpath means students statewide can gain clarity, confidence, and direction as they navigate education and career planning. We're proud to be part of this future-focused partnership."

Brightpath is an end-to-end platform that connects education to careers, helping students explore their aptitudes, through the Aptitude Career & Discovery assessment , validate skills with industry-recognized certifications and work-based learning , and find relevant educational and career pathways, ultimately aiming to bridge the gap between education and industry.

"This funding is a game-changer for our CTE programs," said Laura Deshazo, CTE Director, Salt Lake City School District. "With access to YouScience, our teachers can better support students in identifying their aptitudes and aligning them with relevant pathways and programs we offer. It helps us personalize education, guide students toward meaningful careers, and ultimately strengthen the connection between education and workforce readiness across our schools and throughout Utah."

YouScience's Aptitude Career & Discovery assessment helps educators personalize learning by identifying each student's natural aptitudes through engaging, science-based brain games. AI then matches students to best-fit careers and educational pathways–making school more relevant and purposeful. Brightpath supports key transitions from middle school to high school, post-secondary education, and the workforce by connecting classwork to real-world outcomes. Students can explore careers, earn certifications, and connect with employers, while educators gain valuable insights to guide graduation planning and streamline work-based learning programs.

YouScience® is the leading education technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with the data and credentials needed to succeed in school, career, and life. Its award-winning platform, Brightpath , is the only College & Career Readiness solution built for both compliance and impact–powered by scientifically backed aptitude discovery, industry-recognized certifications, and meaningful career connections. By leveraging cutting-edge research, AI, and industry collaboration, YouScience helps individuals uncover their unique talents, validate their skills, and connect with in-demand educational and career pathways. YouScience has served more than 13,400 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide, making it the preferred choice for individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to achieve real outcomes through education and career pathways.

