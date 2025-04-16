Healthverity Partners With Recursion To Enhance Clinical Trial Analytics With Real-World Data

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in real-world data (RWD) technology and privacy-compliant data exchange, today announced that Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX ), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, has licensed its real-world data to enhance clinical trial design and analytics.

Through this agreement, Recursion will integrate HealthVerity de-identified data for over 340M covered lives within the US into its advanced data science and machine learning platforms, the Recursion OS, allowing for deeper insights into patient populations, enhanced trial design and feasibility assessments, as well as clinical operations workflows. By leveraging these high-quality, linked data assets, Recursion seeks to industrialize clinical development, reduce costs, and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics.

"Our partnership with Recursion underscores the transformative potential of real-world data in driving smarter clinical trials," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "By providing seamless access to the industry's most comprehensive and interoperable real-world data, we empower innovators like Recursion to make data-driven decisions that streamline clinical development."

Recursion's proprietary AI-driven approach relies on integrating diverse datasets and AI/ML models to identify novel insights into human biology and molecule design. The incorporation of real-world data from HealthVerity Marketplace will further strengthen Recursion's ability to predict patient responses, refine study designs, and ensure clinical trial sites are positioned to meet enrollment goals.

"With the majority of the industry's time and resources focused on clinical trials, we see a significant opportunity to transform how clinical development is designed and executed," said Najat Khan, PhD, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion. "By integrating privacy-compliant real-world data from HealthVerity into Recursion OS, we are advancing our mission to optimize trial design through in silico simulations, accelerate recruitment through a patient-centric approach that includes underserved populations, and generate stronger evidence to inform development and regulatory decisions. By doing so, we are not only streamlining clinical development but also ensuring that we bring more impactful, life-changing treatments to patients faster and more efficiently"

The HealthVerity approach to real-world data acquisition and governance ensures compliance with HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks while maintaining the highest standards of patient privacy. By combining data from the nation's largest healthcare data ecosystem, HealthVerity enables precise patient journey insights, supporting clinical development, regulatory submissions, and post-market studies.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry's largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, and regulatory decision-making.

About Recursion

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX ) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world's largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale - up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly - and massive computational scale - owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology, and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

