A-MARK INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: The Law Firm Of Kaskela Law LLC Is Investigating A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm - AMRK

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed merger between A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK ) ("A-Mark") and Spectrum Group International, Inc. ("Spectrum") to determine whether the proposed merger as currently structured is fair to A-Mark investors.

On February 3, 2025, A-Mark announced that it had agreed to acquire 100% of the stock of Spectrum in a transaction valued at $92 million. According to the announcement, A-Mark intends to finance the acquisition using 50% cash and 50% A-Mark common stock.

The investigation seeks to determine whether A-Mark's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to acquire Spectrum, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction is being properly disclosed to A-Mark's investors.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .

