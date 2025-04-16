Experience The Future Of Cyber Resilience With Commvault At RSACTM 2025

Showcase includes Commvault Cloud demos at booths #N-5678 and #N-4308 and the debut of Commvault® Recovery RangeTM, powered by SimSpace – the latest in cyber range experiences

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, is excited to bring fast, clean, and complete cyber recovery and resilience to RSACTM Conference 2025 , running April 28-May 1 in San Francisco. This year, Commvault is expanding its presence across the city, offering conference attendees multiple and unique ways to experience a new era in cyber resilience and cyber preparedness.

Rewind and Rebuild at Booths #N-5678 and #N-4308

First, RSAC attendees can visit booths #N-5678 and #N-4308 at the Moscone Center and take part in modern and highly interactive demo experiences. Rewind to the future with the Commvault Cloud experience at #N-5678 and demo the full Commvault Cloud platform at #N-4308. From Cleanroom Recovery and Air Gap Protect to Clumio Backtrack, Threat Scan and Risk Analysis, attendees will learn how Commvault delivers the fastest, most complete cyber resilience.

Mission: Recoverable at the Alloy Collective | April 29-May 1

Next, take a short walk from the Moscone Center to the Alloy Collective to experience the harrowing challenges of living through a high-fidelity cyberattack via the Commvault® Recovery RangeTM, powered by SimSpace . Recovery Range, making its debut at RSAC, is the first hands-on cyber range that enables CSOs, CISOs, CIOs, and security & IT operators to not only battle sophisticated cyber threats and real-world attacks but also gain the critical skills required to navigate and rapidly recover from these cyber crises. Think you have what it takes to save your organization while racing against the clock? Now's the time to find out! Space is limited, register today for one of the open sessions:



Tuesday, April 29 | 11:00am – 12:00pm PT or 1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Wednesday, April 30 | 11:00am – 12:00pm PT or 1:30pm – 2:30pm PT Thursday, May 1 | 9:00am – 10:00am PT

Speaking Sessions and Public Sector Engagements at RSAC

A Modern Data Protection Architecture to Support Continuous Business | April 30 at 2:10pm PT | Expo South Briefing Center #1400

Join Commvault's Vidya Shankaran, Field CTO – Emerging Technologies, to explore a modern approach to cyber resilience with built on cloud-first principles that enable fast, clean recovery and improved resilience. Use automation, clean point detection, and recovery-as-code to cleanly rebuild and recover clouds, apps, and data, and enable continuous business in the face of cyberattacks and ransomware. Register here to hold your spot.

Carahsoft Public Sector Day at Hilton San Francisco Union Square | April 28

Commvault is an exhibiting sponsor at Carahsoft's Public Sector Day. Stop by between 11:00am – 3:00pm PT to learn more about Commvault's Cyber Resiliency offerings. For additional details, click here .

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

