BRIDGE INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: The Law Firm Of Kaskela Law LLC Is Investigating Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) And Is Seeking Additional Consideration For Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced buyout of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG ) ("Bridge") shareholders to determine the fairness of the offer to Bridge investors.

On February 24, 2025, Bridge announced that it had agreed to be acquired by investment firm Apollo in a stock-for-stock transaction. According to the announcement, Bridge stockholders and Bridge OpCo unitholders will receive, at closing, 0.07081 shares of Apollo stock for each share of Bridge Class A common stock and each Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively, valued by the parties at $11.50 per each share of Bridge Class A common stock and Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Bridge's shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to Apollo.

