Townsend Group Invests In Cleanarc Data Centers

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanArc Data Centers ("CleanArc"), a developer and operator of renewables-focused hyperscale data center campuses, announced today that Townsend Group ("Townsend") , a leading advisor and partner to institutional investors globally, has made a strategic investment in the company. The investment was led by Townsend, who advises a consortium of global investors, including some of the largest sovereign and pension plans pursuing strategic stakes in leading investment and operating platforms. This new partnership further supports CleanArc's growth initiatives as it continues developing its first data center campus in Virginia, set to deliver 300 MW of capacity by Q1 2027.

"We're excited to welcome Townsend as a strategic investment partner," said James Trout , Founder and CEO of CleanArc. "Their capital markets expertise, institutional knowledge, and private real assets scale will be instrumental as we execute on our mission to develop the data centers of the future, particularly our inaugural campus in Virginia, VA1. Townsend brings a demonstrated track record of supporting transformative businesses throughout their growth journeys. And with Snowhawk's ongoing investment leadership, we're well-equipped to continue tackling the growing data center challenges faced by hyperscalers."

"CleanArc's strong team of industry veterans and their shrewd approach to site selection, development and power structuring really sets them apart," said Anthony Frammartino, CEO and Chairman, at Townsend. "We're excited to support the company's continued development of leading data center campuses across Tier 1 markets."

Snowhawk LP will remain the majority stakeholder in CleanArc as the company continues to solidify partnerships with hyperscale customers and expand infrastructure in key markets.

"Snowhawk is delighted to partner with Townsend on this strategic investment in CleanArc, further accelerating innovation and the development of capacity to support the next generation of AI and cloud capabilities," said Brian McMullen, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Snowhawk Partners.

"CleanArc continues to set new standards in future-focused data center development," added Greg Stamas, Managing Director at Snowhawk. "In partnership with Townsend and our other investors, we are excited to support CleanArc's continued leadership in sustainability and renewable energy use."

About Townsend Group

Townsend Group is a provider of global real estate and real asset investment advisory services. Townsend offers complementary investment management, advisory, and capital solutions via primary funds, secondaries, co-investments and direct investments. Townsend is an adviser to global public and private pension plans, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations. Townsend has been advising and managing real estate portfolios for four decades and across multiple market cycles. As of September 30, 2024, Townsend had assets under management of $19.3B and as of March 31, 2024, provided advisory services to clients who had real estate/real asset allocations exceeding 9B more information, visit townsendgroup .

About Snowhawk

Snowhawk is a private investment firm that targets strategic majority investments in businesses that power the economy's digital transition across cloud, connectivity and technology services. Founded in 2022, the Snowhawk team brings long investing histories and deep operating expertise in partnering with management teams to create strong performance and enduring value for companies, customers and investors. For more information, visit snowhawkpartners .

About CleanArc

CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components - scalability, renewable energy, and strategic data center production - under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Founded by industry veteran James Trout, CleanArc is led by a deeply experienced executive team who have designed, managed, or built 2 gigawatts of state-of-the-art data center facilities - but are unburdened by legacy business practices and dated approaches to the market. CleanArc is delivering the data center of tomorrow, today. To learn more, visit cleanarcdatacenters and follow us on LinkedIn .

