Zenity Recognized As A Notable Vendor In AI Governance Landscape Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Authored by Forrester analyst Michele Goetz, the report states, "AI governance is growing to alleviate the fear of missing out while mitigating risks from novel AI technology and business unknowns: 79% of AI decision-makers agreed that AI governance helps their organization adapt rapidly to changing market and regulatory conditions, according to Forrester's State of AI Survey, 2024." The report later adds, on the primary challenge of AI adoption, "Organizations struggle to manage AI artifacts through observability, auditability, and stewardship decisions to improve, control, and scale use."

Zenity is meeting this growing need by enabling and governing the secure use of AI Agents from buildtime to runtime. With Zenity's agentless, end-to-end SaaS platform , security teams can profile and observe AI Agents, implement security posture management (AISPM), and detect and respond to threats (AIDR). With minimal time to deploy, Zenity establishes a baseline of how AI Agents are built and used and how they respond to triggers and prompts so security teams can prevent attacks from external bad actors, trusted insiders, and curious AI. By uniquely combining AI Observability, AISPM, and AI Detection & Response (AIDR), Zenity is helping Fortune 500 customers embrace AI confidently.

Zenity's recognition by Forrester adds to a series of industry acknowledgements, including being named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management 1, as well as inclusion in the recent Software Analyst Cybersecurity Research report , and named to Qumra Capital's "Tomorrow's Growth Companies 2025 ."

Zenity's active leadership in bridging community and industry thought leaders together in events like the recent AI Agent Security Summit 2025 further demonstrates the company's dedication to advancing AI security discourse.

Cinthia Portugal, Vice President of Global Marketing, Zenity, said: "Security teams need to start treating AI Agents like humans and develop a purpose-built insider risk program and threat model. Zenity is the pioneer in securing and governing AI Agents. We feel that this recognition by Forrester underscores our ingenuity and commitment to helping the world's leading organizations confidently deploy, embrace, adopt and scale AI Agents everywhere."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

1 Gartner, Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk and Security Management, Avivah Litan , Max Goss , Sumit Agarwal , Jeremy D'Hoinne , Andrew Bales , Bart Willemsen , 18 February 2025.

About Zenity

Zenity, the world's first end-to-end security platform for Agentic AI, protects organizations from security threats, helps meet compliance, and enables business continuity. Established in 2021, many of the world's leading organizations trust Zenity to help configure security guardrails, generate prioritized lists of vulnerabilities, and accurately pinpoint and remediate vulnerabilities by continuously scanning business-led development platforms and providing centralized visibility, risk assessment, and governance. Visit us at for more.

SOURCE Zenity