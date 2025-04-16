Natural Grocers® Celebrates National North Dakota Day With Special Gifts And Savings, April 19-21, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Natural Grocers has proudly served North Dakota since 2015, when it opened its first store in Fargo. The company soon expanded to Grand Forks in 2016 and Bismarck in 2021-bringing its commitment to high-quality natural and organic groceries and its Five Founding Principles to communities across the Peace Garden State.

"We were drawn to North Dakota for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural and agricultural heritage," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "From day one in Fargo, we were welcomed by customers who value a family-operated business focused on health and wellness. Today, with three locations across the state, we're honored to continue serving North Dakotans with our world-class customer service and a deep commitment to the health of people, animals and the planet."

NORTH DAKOTA {N}POWER MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

Natural Grocers will be celebrating National North Dakota Day, while honoring its customers with a freebie and extra savings for {N}power members from April 19-21, 2025.



April 19-21: {N}power members at all North Dakota stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in-including North Dakota, while supplies last.[i] April 19-21: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off "Click to Load" coupon.[ii]

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here .[iii] Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

A COMMITMENT TO NORTH DAKOTA CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for over 60 local good4uSM Crew members in the state of North Dakota. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to registered {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Only valid 4/19/25 to 4/21/25 at participating North Dakota stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to registered {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating North Dakota Natural Grocers stores, 4/19/25 to 4/21/25. Customer must load the reward via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to product's regular non-discounted price. A minimum purchase of $25 is required to use the $5 off coupon. Must present phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the $25 requirement in one transaction.

[iii] Sign up by 4/16/25 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at and privacy available at /privacy-policy . Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

