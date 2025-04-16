EMA Unveils Top Security Innovators In Annual Vendor Vision Report Ahead Of The 2025 RSA Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "RSA is that opportunity annually for the security industry to come together and showcase their latest innovations," said Steffen. "EMA's Vendor Vision highlights some of the more interesting solutions and vendors attending the conference and is generally considered the 'go-to' guide for those wanting to see some of the best of the conference."

Following a rigorous evaluation of numerous solutions, EMA has identified the following companies as 2025 Visionaries:

AppViewXCobaltColorTokensDataBeeEmberOTF5Graylog, Inc.Keeper SecurityLumuNETSCOUTTaniumYubico

Now in its fourth year, EMA's Vendor Vision report is designed to help RSA Conference attendees cut through the noise and zero in on the most exciting innovations across the show floor. With more than 600 vendors and an expected 40,000 cybersecurity professionals in attendance, the report is an essential resource for anyone seeking to make the most of their RSA experience.

The full report is available as a free download here:

Additionally, each recognized Vendor Vision company will offer the report through their respective websites.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at .

