Tompkins Ventures Launches Comprehensive Reglobalization Toolkit And Process To Empower Global Supply Chain Strategy

"Doing nothing is not an option," said Jim Tompkins, Chairman of Tompkins Ventures. "Without a plan for optionality, you've got a plan for failure."

The ReGlobalization process consists of four integrated steps:

1. Strategic Self-Assessment with ShoreFinder

This intuitive digital platform includes three powerful tools:







Country assessment tool : Compares current, candidate and benchmark manufacturing countries across cost, capability and risk metrics, while analyzing export data by product type.



On/off/nearshoring cost analyzer : Evaluates transportation, labor, materials and space costs to determine if a location change adds or subtracts economic value. Tariff rater : Analyzes tariff implications across origin, manufacturing and consumption countries for multiple sourcing scenarios.

2. Strategic Coaching and Validation

After the self-assessment, Tompkins Ventures' ReGlobalization coaches help companies validate their strategy – enhanced by access to Tompkins Ventures' global network of 227 partners across 59 countries. This grounds decisions in real-world feasibility and best-in-class insights.

3. Operating and Sourcing Plan Development

Tompkins Ventures integrates AI and client data to model detailed sourcing, logistics, inventory and cost scenarios. This step transforms strategic ideas into implementable, ROI-driven action plans.

4. Integration

In the final phase, Tompkins Ventures helps companies execute detailed actions for relocation, procurement and logistics. Our Dynamic Supply Chain Optionality (DSCO) tool gives your organization the ability to analyze disruptions and explore alternative supply chain configurations in real time; compare costs, risks and benefits of sourcing and distribution changes; and stay agile in response to tariffs, geopolitical shifts, natural disasters and market demand fluctuations.

What sets Tompkins Ventures apart is its unparalleled combination of the "know how" – over 1,000 years of collective supply chain expertise – and the "know who" – a global network of partners providing boots-on-the-ground knowledge and execution across the globe.

About Tompkins Ventures

Tompkins Ventures matches your enterprise's challenges with our network of 100s of Partners to make good companies great in the five major factors for business success: Leadership, Capital, Technology, Supply Chain/Facilities and Procurement. Your core competency is your business. Our core competency is selecting the right Partner(s) to collaborate with your executive teams. For more on ReGlobalization, visit ReGlobalize Your Supply Chain .

