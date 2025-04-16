Markets4you Wins Most Innovative Mobile Trading Application 2025 And Announces Lower Costs On Indices Trading

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets4you has been awarded the title of Most Innovative Mobile Trading Application 2025 by Global Business Magazine, recognizing the brokerage's efforts in creating a mobile trading experience that's both powerful and practical.

Markets4you

For many traders, staying connected to the markets while managing other daily responsibilities can be a challenge. Markets4you's mobile app was developed with this in mind. It offers a seamless trading experience that fits into the lifestyle of today's fast-moving trader-allowing them to open and close trades, monitor markets, manage accounts, and access key tools anytime, from anywhere.

"Our vision has always been to make trading truly accessible. We designed our mobile app to meet the pace of modern life, giving traders a seamless way to stay connected, make decisions, and take action wherever they are. Being recognized as the Most Innovative Mobile Trading Application is a proud milestone for us, and it shows that we're building the right tools to support modern traders," said Ms. Marina Strauss, CEO of Markets4you.

Up to 40% Lower Trading Costs on Indices

Markets4you has also introduced a major update for traders who focus on indices. Indices trading has become increasingly popular due to its ability to offer exposure to broad markets through a single position.

Many are turning to indices for their liquidity, volatility, and opportunities to capitalize on global market trends. In response, Markets4you has reduced spreads and commissions on major indices by up to 40%, giving clients better value and more potential to grow their returns.

For full details on the updated pricing and trading hours, users can visit Markets4you's official website:

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 52,000 partners worldwide. The award-winning broker has attained over 35 industry awards, including:

International Business Magazine Awards 2024



Best Partnership Program Asia

Best Global Online Trading Platform Best Global Mobile Trading App

Global Forex Awards 2024



Best Affiliate Program – Asia Most Transparent Broker – Global

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

For more information, users can visit .

Contact

Global Marketing and Education Coordinate

Khairil Basyar

Markets4you

[email protected]

Photo:

Logo:

Markets4you

