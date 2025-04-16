United Solar Holding Inc. Appoints Binyam Giorgis As Chief Financial Officer

SOHAR, Oman, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Solar Holding Inc. ("United Solar" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar photovoltaic industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Binyam Giorgis as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Giorgis brings over two decades of experience in finance and strategic leadership to United Solar. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Managing Director, Investment Banking, at Deutsche Bank where he was in charge of Power, Renewable Energy and Clean-Tech for North America. In this position, he advised on numerous capital formation and advisory transactions in renewable energy. Prior to this, Mr. Giorgis was an engineer at JSR Micro. He started his career at IBM's Almaden Research Center. His extensive financial management background and commitment to sustainable investment align seamlessly with United Solar's mission to drive innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector. Mr. Giorgis holds an MBA from Cornell University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Binyam to our leadership team," said Longgen Zhang, Founder and Chairman of United Solar. "His deep financial expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our position as a global leader in the solar industry."

United Solar is constructing a state-of-the-art polysilicon factory at the Sohar Port and Freezone in Oman. With an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons, the facility is poised to be the largest in the Middle East and one of the largest single-unit plants globally. The project represents a significant investment in Oman's renewable energy infrastructure and aligns with the nation's Vision 2040 goals to promote sustainable development and economic diversification.

"I am excited to join United Solar at this pivotal moment," said Mr. Giorgis. "The Company's commitment to innovation and sustainability is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth."

United Solar Holding Inc. [Through its wholly owned subsidiary United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC,] is a global solar manufacturing company headquartered in Oman. The company is dedicated to producing high-purity polysilicon for the photovoltaic industry, aiming to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free world. United Solar's state-of-the-art facility in Sohar Port and Freezone is set to be the largest single-unit polysilicon plant in the Middle East, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

Jessi Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +968 9116 1968

